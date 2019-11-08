Apple fixes background app bug with iOS, iPadOS 13.2.2

San Francisco: Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 to fix an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background.

Beyond fixing the background app issue, the fix also handles issues where iPhone could temporarily lose mobile signal after a call and another "where mobile data may temporarily not be available", the company said in a release.

The update is around 98.7 MB in size and it is available for all compatible iPhones.

If a user has not received notification about the new iOS update, he or she can manually download and install it by going to Settings> General> Software Update.

Users can also turn on automatic updates for new software updates.

The updates also address the problem with the Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari.

Additionally, there is a fix for the issue which affected connectivity with YubiKey Lighting-powered accessories.