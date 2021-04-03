Apple Arcade adds over 30 new games, including some mobile classics. Read on

Washington: Apple's gaming subscription service just added a massive string of new titles. Apple Arcade, the tech giant's gaming subscription service, has updated a load of new games, including some mobile classics for its users.



As per The Verge, the headliner is Fantasian, which is the latest release from the creator of Final Fantasy. It is joined by other titles like new versions of NBA 2K and The Oregon Trail, and World of Demons from PlatinumGames. The new update to the service also classifies the new games into two categories. These will be called 'Timeless Classics' and 'App Store Greats'.



Games under Timeless Classics will include backgammon, solitaire, chess and sudoku. Meanwhile, App Store Greats will include titles like Threes, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, and a remaster of Cut the Rope.