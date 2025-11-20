 Apple Announces 45 Finalists For The 2025 App Store Awards
Apple announced 45 finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards across 12 categories, highlighting innovation in user experience, creativity and technical excellence. Top apps and games span iPhone, iPad, Mac and Vision Pro, while cultural impact nominees focus on accessibility and community. Apple said the finalists showcase the evolving creativity of global developers.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Apple Announces 45 Finalists For The 2025 App Store Awards

New Delhi: Apple on Wednesday announced 45 finalists for the App Store Awards, recognising some of the most innovative apps and games across 12 categories.

The finalists, selected by App Store editors, represent standout achievements in user experience, technical excellence, creativity and cultural relevance.

In the iPhone App of the Year category, BandLab, LADDER, and Tiimo earned recognition for helping users improve creative output, streamline strength training, and manage routines more mindfully. For iPhone Game of the Year, Capybara Go!, Pokemon TCG Pocket and Thronefall stood out for their inventive gameplay and broad appeal.

On iPad, creativity and productivity were front and centre. Other shortlisted apps included Detail, Graintouch and Structured, while DREDGE, Infinity Nikki and Prince of Persia: Lost Crown were some of the games that stood out for their narrative depth and visual immersion.

Mac App finalists included Acorn for photo editing, Essayist for simplifying academic work, and Under My Roof for home management. For Mac games, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Neva were variously commended for world-building and storytelling.

Also making a strong showing was Apple’s newest platform, Vision Pro. Camo Studio, D-Day: The Camera Soldier and Explore POV made the list as leading Vision Pro apps. Vision Pro game finalists included Fishing Haven, Gears &amp; Goo and Porta Nubi.

Apps focused on social impact and community engagement dominated the category of Cultural Impact. Be My Eyes, StoryGraph, Retro, Venba, and Yuka were a few such apps focused on promoting accessibility, inclusivity, cultural storytelling, and making informed choices.

The 2024 finalists represent the ever-changing creativity of the global developer community, Apple said, underlining the App Store's position at the centre of breakthrough digital experiences.

The annual awards honour developers whose creations elevate everyday productivity, inspire creativity, enable richer workflows, and push the boundaries of gameplay.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide.

