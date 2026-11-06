Anthropic IPO Could Make Hundreds Of Employees Millionaires As CEO Dario Amodei Worries About Mission

Anthropic IPO Could Make Hundreds Of Employees Millionaires As CEO Worries About Mission |

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude models, is preparing for a stock market debut that could turn hundreds of its employees into millionaires. The planned listing, targeted for November at a valuation of up to $2 trillion, would rival the biggest offerings in history. But the windfall comes with a complication. Its chief executive has reportedly worried that sudden wealth could distract staff from its safety-focused mission, and recruiters are probing how new hires would react if the stock collapsed.

The scale of the payout

Anthropic has more than 2,500 employees, Fortune reported on November 1. The company filed its S-1 registration statement on October 26 and is targeting a valuation of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion, which could eclipse SpaceX's record listing. In June, Fortune wrote that a valuation of $1 trillion or more could make hundreds of Anthropic employees millionaires. After SpaceX's $1.77 trillion IPO, thousands of its current and former staff became millionaires, Fortune said.

Caveats on the “hundreds” figure

The headcount is an estimate, not a company figure. IBTimes noted that Anthropic’s filing does not disclose individual holdings, so it cannot establish how many employees will end up with large fortunes. The same report said the filing sets no IPO price and that taxes, exercise costs, vesting conditions and staged restrictions on selling shares will determine when, and how much, staff can actually cash out.

CEO’s concern about money over mission

Axios reported that CEO Dario Amodei has expressed concern that large financial incentives could affect Anthropic’s ability to retain employees committed to its mission, Fortune said. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation that has positioned its focus on AI safety as a point of difference from rivals such as OpenAI.

Axios also reported that Anthropic asks job candidates in culture interviews how they would feel if the company abandoned its AI ambitions for safety reasons and its stock fell to zero, per Fortune. One candidate who described the process anonymously on Blind said they would not be happy with that outcome. That account is unverified.

A fierce talent market

Anthropic’s S-1 says competition for qualified employees is exceptionally intense and has escalated significantly, Fortune reported. Base salaries for staff software engineering roles range from $350,000 to $850,000, and the company has more than 600 open roles.

Founders’ pledge

Amodei and the company’s six other co-founders, including his sister Daniela Amodei, have pledged to give away 80 percent of their wealth, Fortune reported. The IPO filing says the pledge covers 80 percent of their personal Anthropic equity. Amodei wrote earlier this year that wealth concentration “that will break society” is something to worry about.