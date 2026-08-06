Anthropic Confirms It Is Building An In-House Chip Team For Claude |

Anthropic has publicly confirmed that it is building an in-house team to design custom chips for its Claude AI models, as the company looks to keep pace with surging demand for its systems amid an industry-wide shortage of AI computing hardware. The confirmation, made through a company statement and a recently posted job listing, marks the first time Anthropic has officially acknowledged these plans.

Co-designing hardware and models for speed and efficiency

An Anthropic spokesperson told Reuters the company is assembling a custom silicon team that will work on chips built specifically for Claude. The goal is to co-design hardware and models together so that Claude can run faster and more efficiently at the scale the company's customers require. Anthropic has not disclosed a timeline for when the custom chips might be ready or whether it plans to manufacture them itself.

Multi-chip strategy remains central

Despite the new silicon push, Anthropic said its existing hardware partnerships are not going away. The company reiterated that it will continue to take a multi-chip approach, relying on a diversified stack that includes technology from Amazon Web Services, Google, Nvidia and AMD to support its scaling efforts. Custom silicon, the company indicated, is being positioned as an addition to this existing hardware mix rather than a replacement for it.

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What the job listing reveals

A job posting for the custom silicon team shows Anthropic is seeking engineers with expertise spanning multiple domains of chip design and verification, with a listed salary range of $320,000 to $485,000. The posting specifies that candidates must be able to point to direct personal contribution in finalising and shipping semiconductor designs, and describes the role as suited to someone experienced in navigating production schedules and making high-stakes calls independently.

Talks with Samsung and the road so far

Earlier in April, Anthropic was weighing whether to design its own AI chips, a possibility the company has now moved forward with. Separately, reports also suggested that Anthropic held talks with Samsung as a potential manufacturing partner for the effort. Designing an advanced AI chip typically costs roughly half a billion dollars, according to industry sources, given the scale of skilled engineering talent required and the need to ensure defect-free manufacturing.

Part of a wider industry shift

Anthropic joins a growing list of AI labs moving to design their own semiconductors in a bid to reduce dependence on Nvidia, which continues to dominate the market for AI accelerator chips, while also allowing companies to tailor compute infrastructure to their models' specific needs. OpenAI unveiled its own purpose-built chip, developed with Broadcom, in June. Meta is reportedly planning to put its next-generation AI chip into production in September, while the CEO of French AI startup Mistral has said the company is considering building its own silicon as well.