Anthropic Brings Claude AI In-Country Inference To India via Amazon Bedrock, Boosting Enterprise AI Adoption |

New Delhi: Anthropic on Monday said that its AI assistant Claude will have in‑country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock in coming weeks, enabling requests sent through the India endpoint to be processed on domestic servers.

The report from Anthropic said the development will help organisations in regulated sectors to keep data within the country and move from pilots to production.

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"For banks, insurers, and public and government agencies, that control is the difference between evaluating AI and deploying it," the blogpost said, adding that a major demand from organisations were options to access Claude locally.

Bedrock is AWS's platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale.

"India is at an inflection point in its AI journey, and institutions from banks to government agencies are ready to harness frontier AI at scale," said Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia.

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Dutta added that the in‑country inference enables institutions to deploy frontier AI on the same trusted infrastructure they already run their most critical workloads on, unlocking new possibilities in citizen services and digital transformation.

Claude deployments through Amazon Bedrock carry the audit trails and access controls risk and compliance teams require before anything reaches production.

"Bringing Claude inference to India is a turning point for enterprise AI in this country," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic.

"India's banks, insurers, telecoms, public and government agencies steward the data of a billion people. When that data can stay in India, AI moves from pilots into the systems that matter most," Ghose said.

Adding in-country inference marks a significant step forward in Anthropic's future plans including a growing local team, strong performance in Indian languages, and partnerships that put this technology to work for India, Ghose added.

“Many of the partnerships with the greatest public-impact potential, with state governments, public health programs, and agencies that serve citizens directly, involve exactly the kind of personal data that cannot leave the country,” the company said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)