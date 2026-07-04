Amazon Prime Day Sale Begins: OnePlus 13, Asus VivoBook 15 Up For Grabs With Price Cuts

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Amazon's Prime Day sale has now begun. It will run for 72 hours starting 12am on July 4 and ending 11:59pm on July 6, marking the tenth edition of the annual sale event. The three-day sale covers categories including smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home appliances and groceries, and coincides with more than 500 new product launches that Amazon said are exclusive to Prime members for the duration of the event.

Membership offers ahead of the sale

Amazon is offering new members an annual Prime membership at Rs. 999, a discount of Rs. 500 from the regular price. Two lower-tier plans are also being offered - Prime Lite at Rs. 599 per year, down Rs. 200, and a Prime Shopping Edition at Rs. 299 per year, down Rs. 100. These membership rates are specific to the sale period and were announced by Amazon as part of its Prime Day communication.

OnePlus 13, Asus VivoBook 15 listed with discounts

Among the discounts Amazon listed ahead of the sale, the OnePlus 13 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage running OxygenOS 15 is priced at Rs. 54,999, a 25 percent reduction. An Asus Vivobook 15 Smartchoice laptop with a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 1315U processor is listed at Rs. 44,990, a 42 percent discount.

On television and appliances, Amazon listed a 138 cm (55-inch) Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV at Rs. 39,490, a 28 percent discount, and an LG 1.5-ton, 3-star smart inverter split air conditioner at Rs. 35,490, down 53 percent. A Godrej 600-litre, 3-star refrigerator with a five-year comprehensive warranty and convertible zones is priced at Rs. 69,990, a 40 percent reduction, according to the company.

Amazon also listed a BenQ GP520 4K LED smart projector at Rs. 1,14,490, down 42 percent, and footwear including the Asics Men's Gel-Venture 9 running shoe at Rs. 2,999, a 50 percent discount.

The company said discounts extend up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories, up to 80 percent on electronics, wearables and headphones, up to 75 percent on cameras and camera accessories, and up to 65 percent on smart TVs. Amazon listed additional category-wide discounts of up to 60 percent on washing machines, up to 55 percent on refrigerators, and up to 50 to 80 percent across fashion and beauty categories.

Payment and bank offers

Amazon said customers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on payments made using SBI debit and credit cards, Axis Bank credit cards, and on EMI transactions, without specifying a cap on these instant discounts in the material provided. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card are being offered unlimited 5 percent cashback, according to the company. Amazon Pay Later's 'Pay in 3' option will offer interest-free EMIs on purchases above Rs. 1,500, the company said.

Amazon Pay is also offering discounts of up to 25 percent on flights, up to 75 percent on hotel bookings, and up to 17 percent along with Rs. 100 cashback on bus bookings during the sale period, according to the company's statement.

Amazon Now deliveries

Amazon said its quick-commerce arm, Amazon Now, will offer up to 50 percent off on groceries during the sale, with deliveries promised within minutes in serviceable pin codes.