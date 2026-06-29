Amazon Prime Day 2026 Begins July 4: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, OnePlus 13, & More Deals To Expect

Amazon has announced the dates for its Prime Day 2026 sale, confirming that the event will run for three days with special discounts on offer across categories including smartphones, laptops and home appliances. While most of the deals are still under wraps, Amazon has teased early offers on its microsites, with more discounts expected to be announced closer to the sale dates. The company has also confirmed that customers will be able to avail extra discounts when shopping using select bank cards.

Prime Day 2026 sale dates

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2026 will run from July 4 to July 6. Prime members may also get early access to the deals before the sale opens up to the general public.

OnePlus 13 discount

Amazon's microsite has confirmed a discount on the OnePlus 13, which was originally launched at Rs. 69,999. During the Prime Day sale, the device will be available for Rs. 49,999, inclusive of applicable bank offers.

Redmi Turbo 5 deal

The Redmi Turbo 5 is another device that has had its sale pricing confirmed. The phone was introduced at Rs. 37,999 and will be available at Rs. 34,999 with bank and coupon offers applied during the sale.

iQoo Z10 Lite for budget buyers

Buyers looking for a budget option can pick up the iQoo Z10 Lite for Rs. 13,999 with bank discounts during the sale, making it one of the more affordable smartphone deals confirmed so far.

Deals beyond smartphones

Apart from smartphone discounts, Amazon has announced deals on other categories of products, including the HP Victus Ryzen 7 gaming laptop, the Fire TV Stick HD, and an IFB front-load washing machine, among others.

More flagship smartphone deals expected

Amazon has confirmed that additional smartphone offers will be revealed before the sale begins. Buyers can expect discounts on the latest iPhone models, along with Vivo, Oppo and additional OnePlus devices during the three-day shopping event.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra deal teased

Among the most anticipated offers is a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Amazon has teased the discount on its microsite, though the final sale price has not yet been announced. Details are expected to be revealed closer to Prime Day, with the device likely to be one of the major highlights of this year's sale.