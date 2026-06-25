Amazon Now Quick Commerce Service To Expand To Over 300 Cities In India, Launches Welfare Programme For Delivery Staff

Amazon has announced plans to expand Amazon Now, its ultra-fast delivery service, to more than 300 cities across India, alongside a new welfare programme for its delivery workforce called 'Sammaan.'

Scaling up Amazon Now

According to the company, Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India's history, with orders doubling every quarter since its launch. The service is currently available to over 50 million customers in more than 15 metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Kochi.

As part of the expansion, Amazon said it will scale up its network of micro fulfilment centres and urban fulfilment centres to carry a wider range of daily essentials, spanning groceries, personal care, fashion and beauty products, small appliances, and home and kitchen items, all delivered within minutes.

The company stated that its broader platform offers tens of thousands of products delivered within minutes or a few hours, over a million products within the same day, over four million the next day, and millions more through its Prime delivery service.

Welfare programme for delivery associates

Alongside the delivery network expansion, Amazon introduced 'Sammaan,' a welfare programme aimed at the delivery associates powering its ecommerce and quick commerce operations. The company said a portion of its recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will go toward strengthening and scaling this programme.

The initiative includes education scholarships for associates' children, access to government benefits and financial inclusion programs, comprehensive insurance coverage, and on-road safety measures. As part of the programme, Amazon will expand its Ashray rest centres to 250 locations this year, with access open to delivery associates across the industry, not just Amazon's own workforce.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India, said Amazon Now's order volumes have doubled every quarter since launch, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after adopting the service. He said the company plans to extend ultra-fast delivery to over 300 cities and described Sammaan as a commitment to ensuring delivery associates grow alongside the business through improved health and wellness support, education assistance for their families, and safer working conditions.

The announcement coincides with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's visit to India, during which he toured an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in Mumbai.