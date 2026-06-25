'What We've Learned Building In India Is Now Helping Us Scale Across The World': Amazon CEO Andy Jassy In Mumbai | X

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, where the two discussed the company's expanding footprint in the state and its plans to scale up its delivery-in-minutes service across India.

Amazon's Maharashtra Footprint

Fadnavis said Mumbai held special significance for Amazon, having hosted the company's first Indian cloud infrastructure region back in June 2016. He noted that the partnership between Maharashtra and Amazon had deepened over the past decade, with progress now visible on the $8.3 billion expansion announced via an MoU with AWS at Davos in 2025. Amazon's biggest single-state commitment, expected to generate 83,100 jobs in India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister added that Amazon currently operates six fulfilment centres and over 200 delivery stations in the state, supporting more than 22,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses that export to customers worldwide. Thane, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur rank among India's top 50 exporting cities on Amazon, he said.

On sustainability efforts, Fadnavis highlighted a Rs. 10 crore investment in the Vaitarna hydro basin, expected to replenish 1.3 billion litres of water annually and benefit 700 farmers, alongside the planting of 300,000 trees in the Western Ghats and a US$1.2 million investment to restore flamingo habitats around Thane Creek.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amazon Now Expansion

Jassy, during his visit, toured an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre in one of Mumbai's busiest areas, which delivers everyday essentials such as groceries, shampoo, and baby products within minutes of ordering. He said Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using the service, with orders doubling every quarter since launch.

Calling it the company's fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in India, Jassy said Amazon is expanding the service to over 300 cities as part of its plan to build the country's largest delivery-in-minutes network, adding that lessons from the India build-out are now being applied to scale the service across the US and other markets.

Focus On Gig Worker Welfare

Jassy also spoke about measures to improve working conditions for delivery associates, including expanding air-conditioned rest centres to 250 locations across the country, open to anyone in the industry, along with education scholarships for workers' children and upgraded insurance coverage.