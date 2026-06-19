Amazon MGM Drops Luca Guadagnino's Sam Altman Film, 'Artificial' Seeks New Home | File Pic

Amazon MGM Studios has decided not to move forward with director Luca Guadagnino's forthcoming film centred on Sam Altman. The project, which features Andrew Garfield in the lead role, is now expected to be pitched to other studios for distribution.

Industry reports indicate that the decision was communicated by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video chief Mike Hopkins to Guadagnino and the film's producers. The development comes months after Amazon announced a major multi-year partnership with OpenAI, including a reported $50 billion investment aimed at expanding the AI company's use of Amazon Web Services infrastructure.

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In a statement cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon praised Guadagnino's work and expressed interest in continuing its long-standing relationship with the filmmaker. The company said it believes the film, titled Artificial, may be better suited for release through another studio and is working with the creative team to secure a new distributor.

The project, unveiled last year, would have marked the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios, following After the Hunt and the 2024 film Challengers.