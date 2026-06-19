SpaceX Stock Cools After IPO Frenzy As Valuation Concerns Mount

SpaceX’s blockbuster stock market debut has started to show signs of cooling after an initial surge. Following the largest IPO in history, shares of Elon Musk’s aerospace and AI company had jumped over 60% within a few sessions, briefly pushing it among the world’s most valuable firms.

However, the stock has now fallen for a second consecutive day, retreating from its June 16 peak. Even so, it still trades about 37% above its IPO price of $135, reflecting strong early investor enthusiasm.

Market observers attribute the decline primarily to profit-taking rather than weakening fundamentals. Analysts note that the rapid rally, combined with limited float, naturally triggered a pause.

While some experts are calling it an “exhaustion phase” after a near-vertical climb, others called it a typical post-IPO correction.

Despite investor excitement around SpaceX’s long-term vision—spanning reusable rockets, satellite internet, AI infrastructure, and space-based data systems—its valuation has surged ahead of current financial performance.

The company’s valuation has crossed $2 trillion despite revenues still lagging behind major tech peers like Microsoft and Amazon.

Financially, SpaceX remains under pressure, reporting a $4.3 billion loss last year and not expected to turn profitable soon. Continued heavy investment in long-term projects has raised questions about near-term earnings visibility.

Analysts say upcoming earnings reports will be crucial in testing investor conviction.

Retail investors played a significant role in the IPO rally but have recently begun moderating their buying activity, with some profit-taking emerging in early trading sessions.

Despite volatility, many analysts remain optimistic. Some forecast massive revenue potential by 2030, though they caution that execution risks remain high due to the complexity of space operations and technology development.

Looking ahead, potential inclusion in major indices like the Nasdaq 100 could provide fresh demand for the stock, supported by passive fund inflows. However, for now, the pullback reflects valuation concerns and caution ahead of SpaceX’s first earnings test as a listed company.