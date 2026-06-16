Elon Musk Says Quadrillionaire Status ‘Not Impossible’ as SpaceX Wealth Soars

Elon Musk has already reached a historic financial milestone by becoming the world’s first trillionaire, but the Tesla and SpaceX chief has now suggested an even more extraordinary possibility—becoming a quadrillionaire.

The discussion began when the World of Statistics account on X highlighted that Musk would still need nearly $999 trillion to reach quadrillionaire status. Responding to the post, Musk said it was “not impossible.”

When asked how such immense wealth could ever be generated, Musk pointed to a future shaped by space expansion and advanced technology. He said that large-scale production facilities on the Moon and Mars could be key to achieving such a level of economic output.

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Musk further suggested that by that stage of human development, conventional financial systems may no longer exist. Instead of money, he proposed that value could be measured in terms of mass and energy rather than currency.

His remarks come amid a sharp rise in his net worth following the record-breaking IPO of SpaceX, which raised $75 billion and pushed his wealth beyond $1 trillion.

Recent valuation gains have reportedly taken his fortune to around $1.3 trillion, making him the richest individual in modern history.

At this scale, Musk’s combined holdings in SpaceX and Tesla surpass the market value of most global companies, although a quadrillion-dollar fortune remains vastly beyond current economic reality.

To illustrate, a quadrillion dollars equals 10¹⁵ dollars. Spending $1 million daily would take nearly 2,740 years to exhaust it, while dividing it equally among 8 billion people would still give each person about $125,000.

Musk has long tied his wealth to broader visions of AI, robotics, and space colonisation. He argues that AI-driven automation could eventually eliminate scarcity by producing goods at near-zero cost, fundamentally changing economic systems.

He has even suggested that money itself may become irrelevant in the future, replaced by a universal high-income model powered by automated production.

For now, however, Musk remains roughly $999 trillion away from quadrillionaire status—even as he insists the idea is not impossible.