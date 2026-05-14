Amazon Cuts More Jobs After Firing 30,000 Employees Earlier

Amazon has made another round of layoffs in its Selling Partner Services division, according to a report by Business Insider.

The latest job cuts come after the company eliminated nearly 30,000 roles over the last six months across different business units.

Amazon confirmed that a “small number” of employees in the Selling Partner Services team were affected.

This division works closely with third-party sellers and helps with onboarding, logistics, and account management services on Amazon’s platform.

Amazon said it regularly reviews its organisational structure to improve efficiency and meet business goals.

The company stated that, after a recent review, it decided to remove a limited number of roles in the division.

Affected employees would receive transitional healthcare benefits, severance packages, and job placement assistance, the company said.

The latest layoffs follow earlier workforce reductions announced in October and January, along with smaller job cuts in Amazon’s robotics division in March.

The company has continued restructuring as part of efforts to reduce costs and streamline operations after rapid expansion during the pandemic years.

Under CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon has focused heavily on improving efficiency while reshaping several parts of its retail and technology businesses.

Earlier layoffs were linked to over-hiring during the pandemic-driven e-commerce boom, but the recent cuts suggest the company is still adjusting staffing levels across departments.

Amazon is also increasing investments in artificial intelligence.

The company is integrating AI tools into retail, logistics, cloud computing, and advertising operations.

Internal teams have also been encouraged to use AI systems to automate routine work and improve productivity.

These developments have raised concerns among employees about the long-term effect of automation on jobs.

Jassy had earlier acknowledged that AI could eventually reduce some parts of Amazon’s workforce over time.

The US-based company is planning to invest around $200 billion in capital expenditure, mainly for expanding AI infrastructure and data centre capacity.