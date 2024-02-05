AllHeart Web Inc, Pioneering a Safer Digital Future with Innovative Tech and Strategic Alliances |

AllHeart Web Inc., a Canada based technology firm, is making significant strides in the world of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. The company, renowned for its innovative approaches in cyber security, threat intelligence, and digital fortification, recently secured a substantial investment of ₹75 lakh from investor Pawan Pundir, signaling a robust vote of confidence in its future growth and innovative projects. In a recent development that underscores the company's impact on public safety, AllHeart Web Inc. has collaborated with law enforcement in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi. This partnership has been instrumental in leveraging data solutions to combat crime, thereby enhancing societal welfare.

Founder and CEO Amit Singh expressed pride in the company's journey and its achievements. "Our diverse clientele, including key players in cyber security and government agencies, reflects the trust we've earned and the impact of our work," Singh said. He emphasized the significance of the investment in propelling the company forward, especially in navigating the complexities of the digital age. With a client base exceeding 7,000 across more than 120+ countries, AllHeart Web Inc. has established itself as a global force in the tech industry. The company's reach extends to over 100 universities worldwide and includes collaborations with more than 1,000 cyber security firms and 15 government agencies, highlighting its role in both public and private sector digital security.

AllHeart Web Inc. was founded in July 2021 in Canada and has since rapidly grown into a key player in the global technology market. The company's commitment to AI-driven data solutions, with a special focus on cybersecurity and business development, has attracted a diverse and extensive clientele. AllHeart Web Inc.'s portfolio includes Who is Data Center, SyberFort, and LeadsRank. The company's successful collaboration with Sapher.com, led by entrepreneur Mathew Yeung, is a testament to its expertise. AllHeart Web Inc. provided Sapher.com with an advanced risk analysis and continuous monitoring systems, significantly enhancing the digital security service's ability to protect identities and devices against sophisticated cyber threats.