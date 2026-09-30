AI To SI: How Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Push Sparked A Boom For Slovenia's .si Domains | ANI

US President Donald Trump’s push to rebrand artificial intelligence as “super intelligence”, or SI, has triggered a surge in registrations for internet domains ending in “.si”, Slovenia’s country domain suffix.

“The word ‘artificial intelligence’ makes it sound fake,” Trump told the UN General Assembly last week, adding that SI “sounded much better”.

He said the US would begin using “the much more accurate term ‘super intelligence, SI’” in official documents.

The choice has unexpectedly drawn attention to Slovenia because “.si” is the country’s internet domain suffix. The Alpine nation has a population of about 2.1 million.

Q: Who should be held accountable when the AI agents commit a crime?



Trump: It's not AI. We changed the name officially today to SI. Like sigh. SI instead of AI. pic.twitter.com/HfhOeAvE5z — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 29, 2026

.si Registrations Surge After Trump’s Speech

“Since the speech, there has been a strong but stable increase of requests for the use of the ‘.si’ domain,” Klara Herman, spokeswoman for Register.si, which manages Slovenia’s domain names, said, Euro News reports.

The agency has registered an average of 3,700 new domains a day since Trump’s speech, compared with about 3,500 during the entire month of August.

The surge pushed the total number of registered .si domains to more than 220,000 as of Tuesday.

Slovenia’s Domain Registry Issues Advisory

Amid the sharp increase in registrations, the agency issued an advisory to businesses and trademark owners.

It “strongly recommends to holders of trademarks, slogans, company names and others who do not yet own a .si domain that they register one as soon as possible.”

The increase represents a dramatic shift from August, when around 3,500 domains were registered over the entire month, to an average of 3,700 registrations each day following Trump’s remarks.

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Balkan Domain Names Have Found Global Users Before

This is not the first time a country domain from the Balkans has gained popularity among internet users worldwide.

Montenegro’s “.me” suffix has for years been used for personal websites and web addresses built around calls to action.

One prominent example is “t.me”, the official short domain used by messaging app Telegram.