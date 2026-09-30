EAM Jaishankar Meets UN Chief Guterres, Holds Talks On Global Conflicts & Challenges Facing Global South | ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed ongoing conflicts, including the situation in West Asia, and their impact on countries in the Global South.

Jaishankar met Guterres at the UN headquarters on Tuesday as he wrapped up his engagements during the high-level UN General Assembly (UNGA) week.

“Glad to meet @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres today. Our discussions focused on ongoing conflicts and the need to mitigate their impact, especially on the Global South,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Ukraine War, West Asia Discussed

A readout issued by the office of the Secretary-General said Guterres and Jaishankar discussed “multilateralism, India-UN cooperation, and geopolitical developments, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.”

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for India’s cooperation with the UN, the readout said.

While delivering India’s national statement at the General Debate on Saturday, Jaishankar had expressed appreciation for Guterres’s service as head of the world organisation as his tenure comes to an end in December.

“After a decade of service and dedication to the cause of multilateralism, we will soon bid farewell to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. India deeply values his many contributions, in particular, his personal support for Mission LiFE,” Jaishankar had said.

Also Watch:

Guterres’s UN Tenure Ends In December

This was Guterres’s final high-level UNGA week as UN chief. His second five-year term as Secretary-General ends in December 2026.

Guterres had visited India for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit earlier this month.

Jaishankar Held Up To 90 Meetings During UN Week

During a conversation at Asia Society, Jaishankar said he held meetings with about 85 to 90 counterparts during a “really very frantic week.”