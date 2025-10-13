 AI To Boost Capabilities, Not Eliminate Jobs: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Reassures Tech Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAI To Boost Capabilities, Not Eliminate Jobs: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Reassures Tech Workers

AI To Boost Capabilities, Not Eliminate Jobs: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Reassures Tech Workers

When users asked, "Does this mean we won't need customer service agents anymore?" Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian clarified that the answer is a firm no, as AI frees humans to focus on more complex, creative tasks.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
article-image

In a timely message amid growing anxieties over artificial intelligence's role in the workforce, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has emphasised that AI is designed to enhance human productivity rather than trigger mass layoffs.

Speaking in an interview with the tech newsletter Big Technology, Kurian addressed fears of widespread job automation, particularly in customer service and engineering roles. He highlighted Google Cloud's Customer Engagement Suite, an AI-powered tool launched last year to streamline customer interactions. Initial concerns from clients centered on potential reductions in staff, but Kurian noted that the technology has instead expanded teams' scope by tackling routine queries that agents previously avoided.

Read Also
Dussehra 2025: 10 Google Gemini AI Prompts For Crafting Epic Vijayadashami Wishes
article-image

"Almost none of our clients have let anyone go," Kurian said, recounting reactions to the suite. When users asked, "Does this mean we won't need customer service agents anymore?" he clarified that the answer is a firm no, as AI frees humans to focus on more complex, creative tasks.

Kurian further dismissed extreme predictions of job displacement, stating, "I think there is definitely a middle ground." He described AI's role as bridging "the gap between what workers can do today and what they aspire to do in the future," enabling companies to achieve more without shrinking headcounts.

FPJ Shorts
Customs At Mumbai Airport Arrest Indian Passenger Travelling To Bangkok With 61 Rare Wild Animals Hidden Inside Luggage
Customs At Mumbai Airport Arrest Indian Passenger Travelling To Bangkok With 61 Rare Wild Animals Hidden Inside Luggage
Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset
Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset
Ireland Education Roadshow 2025 Concludes In Mumbai With 21 Top Universities & Colleges Showcasing Undergrad, Postgrad, & PhD Programs
Ireland Education Roadshow 2025 Concludes In Mumbai With 21 Top Universities & Colleges Showcasing Undergrad, Postgrad, & PhD Programs
'365 Days Of Denial, Sorrow..': A Year After Baba Siddique’s Murder In Mumbai, Son Zeeshan Pays Emotional Tribute
'365 Days Of Denial, Sorrow..': A Year After Baba Siddique’s Murder In Mumbai, Son Zeeshan Pays Emotional Tribute

This perspective aligns with broader trends at Google, where CEO Sundar Pichai recently reported a 10% productivity boost for engineers using AI tools, leading to plans for additional hires rather than cuts. Over 30% of new Google code is now AI-generated, yet the company continues to grow its workforce.

Kurian's comments come as tech giants invest heavily in AI, with debates raging over its long-term employment effects. For now, he positions it as an amplifier of human potential, urging professionals to view it as a partner in innovation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset

Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset

AI To Boost Capabilities, Not Eliminate Jobs: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Reassures Tech Workers

AI To Boost Capabilities, Not Eliminate Jobs: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Reassures Tech Workers

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Modi, Discusses India’s Role In Shaping Responsible AI

PM Modi, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Discuss AI, Semiconductor, And 6G Collaboration To Boost...

PM Modi, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Discuss AI, Semiconductor, And 6G Collaboration To Boost...

India's Smartphone Exports Touch $13.4 Billion In First Half Of FY26, Up 59%

India's Smartphone Exports Touch $13.4 Billion In First Half Of FY26, Up 59%