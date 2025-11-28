AI+ LapTab Unveiled By CEO Madhav Sheth, To Be Launched In Q1 2026: All You Need To Know

Ai+, a Made in India smartphone brand, founded by industry veteran Madhav Sheth, claims that it is now entering into a new gadget category. Calling it the Laptab, the company has revealed that its new device will be revealed in the first quarter of 2026. The new 'Laptab' will arrive in three sizes, and will be 'keyboard ready' and 'stylus ready'. By the looks of it, the AI+ Laptab aims to compete with the OnePlus Pad 3.

There is little else that we know of this gadget yet, apart from the fact that it can work as a tablet, has a keyboard attachment that converts it into a laptop, and comes with touchscreen stylus support as well.

With this, the company has confirmed its plans to enter the tablet market with an innovative device category called the 'LapTab', combining laptop functionality with tablet portability.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As mentioned, the company will introduce the Ai+ LapTab in the first quarter of 2026, offering consumers three size options: 11-inch, 12-inch, and 13-inch variants. Each device will come equipped with keyboard and stylus support to maximise productivity.

The LapTab will operate on NxtQ OS, which features a dedicated PC Mode designed for productivity tasks. According to the company, the operating system emphasises privacy with a clean architecture free from pre-installed bloatware or intrusive trackers, giving users complete local control over their data.

The devices will be available nationwide through Flipkart and Ai+'s network of retail partners. The company aims to deliver productivity, utility, and entertainment in a single device that integrates naturally into daily routines.

The LapTab launch represents a significant milestone for the Ai+ brand, which currently houses a portfolio of only two phones - the Nova 5G and the Ai+ Pulse. Both the phones are priced under Rs. 10,000 in the Indian market.

Sheth's vision for the Indian market

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Sheth highlighted education, healthcare, and agriculture as key areas where AI-driven features can bring direct benefits to millions of users. Sheth emphasised that the company's approach to AI is designed for India’s unique challenges. The company is focusing on lightweight, responsive features and gadgets that can function even in areas with limited connectivity.

Given its vision, the Ai+ LapTab is also expected to be priced aggressively and integrate a host of AI features.