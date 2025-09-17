OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World |

OpenAI announced a new set of safety features designed specifically for teenage users of ChatGPT, marking the company's most significant step yet in addressing growing concerns about AI's impact on minors. This comes after a California couple sued OpenAI over the death of their teenage son, alleging its chatbot, ChatGPT, encouraged him to take his own life.

OpenAI rolls out new features

The centerpiece of OpenAI's announcement is an advanced age-prediction system that automatically identifies users under 18 and routes them to specialised, age-appropriate versions of ChatGPT. When the system cannot definitively determine a user's age, it will require ID verification in certain countries to ensure proper safety protocols are applied.

Parental oversight represents another key component of the new framework. Parents will be able to link their ChatGPT accounts with their teenager's profile, giving them unprecedented control over their child's AI interactions. This includes the ability to set age-appropriate behavioral rules for ChatGPT's responses and disable specific features like memory retention and chat history storage.

The company has also implemented enhanced content filtering specifically for teen users. The specialised teen version of ChatGPT will automatically block sexual content and include additional safeguards against graphic material, with response patterns tailored to be more appropriate for younger users.

Crisis Intervention Capabilities

Perhaps most notably, OpenAI is introducing a crisis detection system that can identify when teenagers are experiencing 'acute distress.' When such situations are detected, the system will alert parents and, in rare cases involving suicide or self-harm concerns, may contact law enforcement directly.

For sensitive conversations, OpenAI is routing interactions through more sophisticated reasoning models designed to handle delicate situations with greater care and nuance.

Implementation Timeline

The new parental control features are expected to roll out within the next month, with the age-detection system and specialized teen protections being implemented gradually across OpenAI's user base.

The company maintains that these changes aim to strike a balance between protecting minors and preserving the educational and creative benefits that ChatGPT offers to users 13 and older.