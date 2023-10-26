AdAsia 23: Consumer journeys are moving targets – Miki Awamura, Google |

AFAA Chairman Srinivasan Swamy flagged off AdAsia 2023 by talking about the benefits of advertising and also announcing the new Brilliance Awards from the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations.

A look at some of the sessions for all those who couldn’t be here with us.

Miki Awamura, VP Marketing, - APAC at Google revealed that over five digital shopping channels are used by 61 pc of shoppers in a two-day span. In other words, when a consumer researches and buys a product, almost five different digital channels are used by her in a two-day period.

Hence AI is so important to collect data from all the channels and touchpoints and is a huge part of what Google is focusing on these days, mentioned the speaker.

Hence, BARD is an important google tool. What can BARD do? It collects your information from all your ‘google’ data and infrastructure (emails, sheets , drive) and can generate useful data.

For example. you input into BARD “Summarise all the key points and takeaways with your interactions with Nestle’.

Output: BARD will go into all documents and e-mails and create a summary of all the intersections you had with the people at Nestle and can also possibly make a creative brief for the folks at Nestle.

Finally, Miki emphasised the good that AI is doing at Google. AI is being used for speech recognition for people who have a speech disability. It picks up on the sounds and their broken words and converts them into understandable sentences.



(The author is a delegate at AdAsia 2023. He holds a Global Double Masters from the London School of Economics and University of Southern California and has 2.5 years of digital marketing experience. He is passionate about brand and product marketing, and hungry to tell meaningful brand stories.)

