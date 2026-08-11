Accenture Lets Staff Carry Vacation Forward Amid Q4 Sales Push; CEO Julie Sweet Makes Unique 'August Request'

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet |

Accenture has made an unusual move to boost business ahead of the close of its fiscal year. Employees have reportedly been told they can carry over unused vacation days into the next financial year starting September 1, a one-time exception to the company's usual policy designed to keep more staff working through August rather than taking time off to avoid losing accrued leave.

CEO Julie Sweet's push for a strong Q4

In an internal memo cited by Bloomberg, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet urged employees to push harder in the final weeks of the fiscal year, writing that "our shareholders are counting on us to deliver a strong quarter" in which everyone can contribute. Sweet reportedly encouraged staff to find new ways to serve clients and bring in sales, whether small, large, or 'mega', to help the company close the year on a strong note. According to the report, the vacation rollover is itself part of this broader sales push, since removing the incentive to burn through leave keeps more staff available to work through the final quarter.

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A rough quarter drove the urgency

The push follows a difficult quarter for Accenture. The company reported a 2 percent drop in new bookings for the quarter ended May 31, and forecast revenue of between $17.75 billion and $18.4 billion for the three months through August, short of the $18.47 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Investors reacted sharply, with Accenture shares falling 18 percent in a single day to close at $127.98 on June 18, one of the steepest one-day declines in the company's history, contributing to an overall 20 percent slide tied to the earnings miss.

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AI disruption fears weigh on investor sentiment

The disappointing results have deepened investor concern that Accenture's consulting-heavy business could face disruption from AI in the near term, even as Sweet has described AI as a "tailwind" for the company. A Bloomberg Intelligence research note last month said AI remains the central worry for the services and consulting sector, noting that while Accenture's leadership has positioned the company as a long-term beneficiary of the technology, concrete signs that AI is actually accelerating client demand remain limited.

Shares recover, but remain down sharply this year

Accenture shares have since recovered to $171.11 as of August 7, though they remain down more than 36 percent year-to-date.