Accenture Changes Salary Hike Formula, More Employees To Benefit Through New Pay Structure

Accenture Expands Salary Hikes With New Payout Model. |

Mumbai: Accenture has introduced a new salary hike structure aimed at extending pay increases to a larger number of employees. Instead of giving the full increment through basic salary, the company will now divide eligible hikes equally between base pay and a one-time lump-sum payment.

The new approach was followed during the company's main June salary review cycle.

How The New System Works?

Under the revised compensation model, talent and group leads will decide the total salary increase for eligible employees.

The approved hike will then be split into two equal parts.

For example, if an employee is given a 3% salary increase, 1.5% will be added to the employee's basic salary, while the remaining 1.5% will be paid as a one-time lump-sum amount.

Why Accenture Made This Change?

The company said many employees value receiving immediate cash. By sharing the increase between fixed salary and a lump-sum payment, Accenture can reward more employees without significantly increasing its long-term payroll costs.

The move comes after last year's salary review, when only a limited number of employees received "stay-at-level" salary increases due to challenging business conditions.

Promotion Hikes Remain Unchanged

Accenture clarified that the new 50:50 split will not apply to employees receiving promotions.

Employees promoted to higher roles will continue to receive their entire salary increase through base pay, just as before.

No Impact On Annual Bonus

The company also confirmed that the lump-sum payment is separate from the regular bonus paid during the December compensation cycle.

Both the increase in base salary and the one-time payment will be included while calculating an employee's eligible earnings for FY26. This means both components will be considered when determining the annual bonus.

Employees enrolled in the Voluntary Equity Investment Program (VEIP) or the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) will also see the usual deductions applied to the lump-sum payment.