Indore News: Managers Must Now Focus On Designing Intelligent Systems, Says Accenture MD Rudra Sircar | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rise of generative and agentic AI systems capable of planning, learning, and acting autonomously, Accenture's managing director, Rudra Sircar, said during the inauguration of the 18th batch of EPGP at IIM Indore that traditional roles in areas such as marketing and strategy are undergoing a fundamental shift.

Managers, he noted, must now focus on designing intelligent systems, exercising judgement and ensuring ethical governance.

He encouraged participants to build AI literacy, develop strong problem-definition skills, lead hybrid human-AI teams with empathy, and uphold responsibility and trust in all decisions.

"You are stepping into a world where technology is no longer just enabling business, it is redefining how decisions are made and executed," Sircar, the chief guest at the inaugural function, said.

Addressing the participants, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai encouraged them to stay open to new ideas and perspectives, viewing every experience as an opportunity to learn and grow. He spoke about the importance of being conscientious by bringing sincerity, discipline and accountability into both personal and professional spheres.

Highlighting emotional intelligence as a cornerstone of effective leadership, he urged them to be more aware, empathetic and reflective in their interactions. He also emphasised the need to remain adaptable in an ever-evolving world and to actively build and nurture meaningful networks that would support them throughout their journey.

"Stay open to learning, be sincere in your actions, understand people deeply, adapt with courage, and build relationships that truly matter. These will shape not just your career, but the leader you become," he said.

The batch comprises a cohort of 58 participants, including 11 women and 47 men. The batch reflects a strong blend of youthful energy and professional experience, with an average age of 30.28 years.

Participants bring an average work experience of 7.12 years, highlighting a mature and industry-exposed group. A significant proportion of participants come from IT/ITES (27%), followed by BFSI (19%) and manufacturing (15%), indicating strong representation from core and service sectors.