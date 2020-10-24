A patient needs ‘Sanket’ for a lifeline

Sanket Life (Sanket in Hindi means signal or hint in English) is a miniature medical-grade ECG developed by the Rastogi couple. It is helping over lakhs of patients to keep a check on the health of their heart through signals emitted by this device. During these COVID-19 times, with more and more people opting for home care, Sanket Life and Sanket Life multi-vital have received good traction, stated Neha Rastogi, co-founder of Agatsa Software Pvt. Ltd.

“In COVID-19 times, when most businesses suffered, we actually helped people monitor their health at home,” Rastogi said. The company helped the patients using their device connect with the doctor’s remotely and receive a quick review and access to healthcare solutions. “That way COVID-19 has helped.” The company has managed to sell around 10,000 Sanket Life (ECG device) units till date, whereas it sold around 2,500 units of Sanket Life multi-vital device — that can check blood pressure, oxygen level, temperature, ECG and stress levels.

The company has seen a rise in demand for its products coming from doctors, patients and diagnostic centres. Rastogi stated that Sanket Life multi-vital device took off mainly due to COVID-19. “We ramped up our designing and prototype keeping in mind this pandemic. Work on this device has been going on for a year or so,” revealed Rastogi. The multi-vital device was launched in April this year.

The company raised around Rs 15 crore of Angel funding. “Now, we are looking at raising funds through the next series, 'A' round. We have got good sales numbers as well,” added Rastogi. This will help it ramp up production.

However, the company along with overseas partners is looking at going beyond the Indian market. Sanket Life has already received ISO certification, but still awaits European CE and US FDA certification which is needed to tap into new markets overseas.

The ECG machine is priced at Rs 2,500. After a few free ECGs, the user will have to opt for a subscription model based on his or her requirement. In the case of the multi-vital device, it is a one-time payment of Rs 7,000.

Neha and Rahul Rastogi— husband and wife duo — came up with the ECG device after Rahul’s father suffered a heart problem in 2013. “That is when we realised that we did not have any tool which could quickly detect a heart attack.” This gap encouraged them to develop this product. She averred, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” They were not doctors, but engineers. So with advice from medical professionals and a lot of research, they began developing these products.

Despite a struggle of three years to launch the beta product, Neha shares the journey of developing the product with such ease and without taking much credit. “We have not reinvented the wheel. The ECG principles are the same. We have just replaced all the leads and wires and miniaturised the whole circuit.”

She added, “Ours is the only product in the world that creates a full 12 Lead ECG report, without any clumsy leads or wires.” The product, she claimed, is 98 per cent accurate and medical-grade and can be compared to an ECG machine that is used in hospitals.