72% Of India's Tech Workers Would Switch Careers If Pay Stayed The Same, Blind Survey Finds | X/ Indian Tech & Infra

Nearly three in four tech professionals in India say they would leave their field tomorrow if it cost nothing and needed no retraining, according to a new survey by anonymous workplace app Blind. The poll comes as layoffs and worries about artificial intelligence weigh on the sector.

Most would walk away, if the pay held

Blind surveyed 2,958 India-based professionals, and 72 percent said they would switch to a completely different career. The largest group, 42 percent, said they would do so only if their pay stayed the same, while 30% said they would leave 'in a heartbeat'. Just 13 percent said they are happy where they are, and 15 percent were unsure.

Strongest at Intuit, Goldman Sachs, PayPal

The urge to leave was highest at Intuit (89 percent), Goldman Sachs (87 percent), PayPal (87 percent), Visa (86 percent) and Expedia Group (83 percent). It was nearly as high at Oracle (79 percent), which has reportedly cut about 12,000 jobs in India this year, and at Salesforce (79 percent) and Adobe (78 percent), where Blind users have reported silent layoffs in India. Even at Meta and Apple, where it was lowest, more than half of respondents would switch.

Posts about leaving tech are climbing

Blind says the sentiment is visible on its platform. Posts written in India about leaving software engineering or tech are up 37.5 percent compared with all of 2025, with more than a month of 2026 still to go. For a growing number of workers, the question is no longer which company to join next but whether to stay in tech at all.

Not wanting their children in tech

The doubt extends to the next generation. A majority, 56 percent, said they would probably or definitely not encourage their child to enter tech, including 31 percent who said 'definitely not'. Only 12 percent said 'yes, definitely', and another 12 percent said yes for certain roles only. At Microsoft, 67 percent of respondents would steer their child away, and more than half felt the same at Google and Amazon.

Healthcare tops the list, software engineering comes last

Asked which path they would recommend to a young person starting out, respondents favoured work that AI cannot easily replace, or AI itself. Medicine and healthcare led with 34 percent, followed by AI and machine learning (19 percent) and government or public sector jobs (15 percent). Other tech roles and law or finance each drew 10 percent, and arts or teaching 8 percent.

Software engineering, long seen as India's safest career bet, came last at 4 percent, and no respondents from Google, Meta or NVIDIA picked it. In a Blind thread on lifetime earning potential, an Apple employee pointed to the civil services, saying IAS and IPS officers "never get voted out." A Cisco employee listed hands-on jobs such as plumber, HVAC technician and nurse, and a Snap employee said they would still encourage their children to study some computer science, just not to become software engineers.

What the survey doesn't show

Blind's survey does not establish that AI is directly pushing people out of tech. Business Standard notes that job insecurity, workplace satisfaction, pay and shifting career expectations could also drive these answers. Blind's respondents also skew toward its own user base of professionals at large companies.

Blind polled 2,958 India-based professionals from November 6 to 19, 2026. Company-level figures include only employers with at least 10 responses to the question. Blind also used its AI tool to analyse posts written in India between January 1, 2025 and November 17, 2026 about leaving software engineering or tech for another career, excluding posts about switching companies or moving to other tech roles.