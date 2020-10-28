'4 in 5 friends rely on digital communication to stay connected in India'

New Delhi: Covid-29 has further accelerated the importance of digital connections in India, as a new survey on Wednesday revealed that nearly four out of five friends relied on digital communication to stay connected during the nationwide lockdown.

The survey conducted by Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, interviewed 30,000 people aged 13 to 44 in 16 countries including India, to explore how the Covid-19 pandemic and global issues have impacted friendship.

According to the report, Covid-19 has also led to loneliness for some. Half of those surveyed said they have felt lonely since the pandemic started (51 per cent) which is 13 per cent higher than pre Covid-19.

The survey also mentioned that 69 per cent people said that being unable to see their friends has made them feel lonelier. "The upside is that, with the pandemic causing so much isolation, people genuinely want to reach out and check in on those they care about," the company said in a statement.

In fact, half of the people (50 per cent) felt that social distancing has weakened their relationships with friends. In total, a third of the people surveyed said that Covid-19 has affected their friendships.

The data also revealed that at least 33 per cent participants felt that they are not as close to their friends, while over two-thirds said they have grown closer to their friends (67 per cent).

And nearly 63 per cent of those surveyed agreed with the statement that they felt more disconnected from friends because they couldn't spend time in-person . According to the survey, more than 50 per cent people also said that their friendships are more important to them now.