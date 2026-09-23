1980s AI Photos: Delhi Police Flags Cyber Risks Behind Viral Social Media Trend, Warns 'Images Can Be Misused' |

With practically everyone jumping on the viral 1980s trend, Delhi Police has issued a caution to users that are mindlessly participating in it. The Delhi Police is warning citizens that uploading personal images to unfamiliar AI tools could expose users to identity misuse, blackmail and cyber fraud. The advisory was shared on X, where the force noted that what appears to be light-hearted nostalgia 'could be a trap', and that personal photos 'can be misused for fake profiles, blackmail or cyber fraud.'

Your image can be misused, Delhi Police warns

Delhi Police's post looked to draw attention to the risks tied to feeding personal images into third-party AI tools. The advisory's central message was direct - avoid uploading photographs to AI tools of unknown or unverified origin, since such platforms could misuse the images once submitted. Police also cautioned against clicking on unfamiliar links tied to these filters, pointing out that a seemingly harmless filter can conceal a scam.

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Underlining the stakes, the post carried the line 'your photo, your identity', stressing that images handed over carelessly could ultimately fuel fake profiles, fraudulent activity, blackmail attempts or broader cybercrime.

For anyone who does fall victim to cyber fraud, Delhi Police pointed to two official channels: the national cyber fraud helpline at 1930, and the government's dedicated cybercrime reporting portal.

What is the 1980s AI photo trend?

The trend in question lets users convert their current photographs into images styled to look like they were shot in the 1980s - complete with vintage colour grading, retro outfits, period hairstyles and old-camera effects. Its appeal lies in giving people a quick, shareable throwback look, which has driven widespread uptake across social platforms.

This warning comes at a time when cyberattacks are on the rise, with AI companies themselves disclosing of unauthorised hacks into several companies. All AI leaders, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Grok's Elon Musk have advocated for a regulated framework and pacing of frontier AI models.