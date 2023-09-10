Transitioning to sustainable energy: G20 working group calls for collaborative policy action

The fourth meeting of the Energy Transitions Working Group of the G20 held under India's presidency concluded in Goa on July 20 with discussions focused around critical challenges related to climate change, sustainability, energy security, equitable energy access and financing, in the context of global energy transitions.

The meeting emphasised the urgent need for feasible, collaborative, and accountable policy actions to accelerate global energy transitions while ensuring universal energy access and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transitions in line with achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Over 115 delegates representing G20 member countries and nine invitee countries attended the two-day meeting.

Union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal highlighted the insightful contributions made during the meeting. “Our decision and collaborative endeavours at this juncture will drive the energy panorama for future times,” he said.

The secretary said there was significant convergence on hydrogen-related issues and that the working group has taken note of the Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre proposed by India and the Global Biofuel Alliance proposed to be launched by India.

“There has been a substantive meeting of minds on low-cost financing for energy transition. The Working Group has taken note of the voluntary action plan proposed by India for doubling the pace of energy efficiency by the year 2030,” he said.

The Indian presidency-led Energy Transitions Working Group will feature the release of 13 global studies focusing on advancing energy transitions, providing valuable insights and guidance for collective efforts in achieving transition goals.

Read more about the G20 Energy Transitions discussions here.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)