IRCTC IPO share allotment status available on ipo.alakit.com

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has released its IPO share allotment status. Investors who are interested should visit the ipo.alakit.com. Further updates would be directly displayed on the website. Investors can log in through PAN or application number. The registrar of IRCTC IPO will manage the share allotment and refund procedure. The IRCTC IPO subscription portal got closed on 3rd October 2019

According to the report, IRCTC receives between 5,50,000 and 6,00,000 bookings daily. In the year 2016, the total revenue generated was Rs.1,506 crore. IRCTC headquarters are located in Delhi and it has 3 crores registered members.

IPO stands for initial public offering, also it is known as stock market launch. It comprises selling of the organization’s shares to institutional investors.