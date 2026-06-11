Zohran Mamdani Joins Knicks Fans At Queens Bar As New York Erupts Over Historic Playoff Comeback | VIDEO

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was spotted celebrating alongside fellow basketball fans at a Queens bar on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks delivered a dramatic playoff comeback victory that sent the packed crowd into a frenzy.

Videos shared by patrons showed Mamdani watching the game at Peg’s Cavalier in Queens, where dozens of fans gathered to cheer on the Knicks during a pivotal postseason matchup. As the team mounted a historic comeback and secured the win, the mayor appeared to react much like every other Knicks supporter in the city — jumping from his seat, cheering, and embracing the electric atmosphere.

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In the video, the crowd erupted in celebration as the final moments unfolded, with chants, applause, and high-fives filling the bar. The victory sparked scenes of jubilation across New York, where Knicks fans have rallied behind a team enjoying one of its most memorable playoff runs in recent history.

Mamdani has embraced the team's postseason success as a citywide cultural moment, backing public watch parties and even promoting ways for New Yorkers to watch games together across the five boroughs. The mayor has frequently referenced the Knicks in public appearances and on social media, portraying the team's success as a source of civic pride and unity.

The celebration also came against the backdrop of a growing public feud between Mamdani and Knicks owner James Dolan. In the days leading up to Game 4, Dolan sharply criticised the mayor and city officials over security restrictions around Madison Square Garden, accusing them of dampening fan celebrations and cancelling a planned outdoor watch party.

The New York Knicks staged a historic comeback, erasing a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Led by Jalen Brunson (36 points) and OG Anunoby (33 points), New York secured victory on Anunoby’s last-second tip-in. The win gives the Knicks a 3-1 series lead and puts them one victory away from their first NBA title since 1973.