Shocking Scenes! Loud Explosion Sparks Panic & Chaos In New York After Knicks' Dramatic Game 4 Win | Video

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The celebrations following the New York Knicks' dramatic Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs spilled into the streets of New York on Wednesday night, as thousands of jubilant fans gathered to celebrate the team's stunning comeback win.

Videos shared on social media showed fans chanting, cheering, and celebrating what many described as one of the greatest wins in franchise history. However, some of the celebrations turned chaotic. Footage circulating online appeared to show several fans climbing onto a yellow taxi cab parked near the street. The vehicle sustained visible damage as people jumped on its roof while crowds gathered around and recorded the scene.

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In another dramatic moment, fans packed into the streets near Madison Square Garden were seen suddenly scattering in different directions after a loud explosion-like sound was heard. Videos captured hundreds of people rushing away from the area as confusion briefly spread through the crowd.

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Police officers were seen monitoring the celebrations as large numbers of fans continued to gather throughout the night. The scenes highlighted the excitement surrounding the Knicks' remarkable comeback victory. New York erased a 29-point deficit before securing a thrilling one-point win thanks to OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in. The victory moved the franchise within one win of its first NBA championship since 1973.

With the series now shifting back to San Antonio for Game 5, the Knicks will have an opportunity to complete their remarkable postseason run and capture the franchise's first championship in more than five decades. Meanwhile, the Spurs face the daunting task of winning three consecutive games to keep their title hopes alive.