Zinedine Zidane feels more 'lucky' than special after leading Real Madrid to La Liga title

After winning La Liga with Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane said he feels more 'lucky' than special to lead the great club to glory.

He has now won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two stints with Los Blancos.

When asked about being 'the special one' - a term coined by Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho - the Frenchman dismissed the tag and said, "No, no. I don't feel that. I feel lucky to be here with these players every day."

"And being in this club, that's why I feel lucky, and that's why I enjoy that much every day. Because one day [it] will finish, as it happened already, but this time for real.

"That's why I am enjoying and focused on these kinds of things," he added.

Zidane is also uncertain about his future at the club beyond contract which holds him at the Bernabeu till 2022.