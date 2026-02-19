 Zimbabwe Pull Off Another Upset At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets
Zimbabwe Pull Off Another Upset At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Zimbabwe cricket team. | (Credits: X)

Colombo, February 19: Zimbabwe managed to produce another major surprise in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by defeated the co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. The result stunned fans and experts alike. Zimbabwe pulled off a stunner in the last over as they required 8 runs in the last six balls.

Munyonga hit the first ball for a six, taking the required run down to two off the remaining 5 balls in the over. The team played with calm and composure and managed to pull off a magnificent victory.

Ryan Burl Smashes Wellalage For Massive 103-Metre Six In ZIM Vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
article-image

Chasing a target of 178, Zimbabwe displayed confidence and control as they delivered a composed performance with both bat and ball.

Earlier, Zimbabwe defeated Australia after which the Australian Cricket Team was knocked out of the tournament.

