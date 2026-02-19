Ryan Burl Smashes Wellalage For Massive 103-Metre Six In ZIM Vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash | X

Colombo, February 19: Zimbabwe star all-rounder Ryan Burl on Thursday smashed one of the longest sixes of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the game against Sri Lanka. Ryan Burl smashed Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage for a massive 103-metre six. Ryan Burl's massive six is now the third longest six of the tournament.

The longest six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was hit by Indian all-rounder and hard hitter of the ball, Hardik Pandya. Hardik smashed a 109-metre long six in the match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The second longest six of the tournament also came in the same game and the same over which was hit by another Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube. Dube hit a 107-metre six in the clash against Namibia in Delhi.

The longest sixes hit in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far:

1. Hardik Pandya - 109-metre (India)

2. Shivam Dube - 107-metre (India)

3. Ryan Burl - 103-metre (Zimbabwe)

4. Ryan Rickleton - 103-metre (South Africa)

5. Kamindu Mendis - 100-metre (Sri Lanka)