Zimbabwe Head Coach Justin Sammons Feels They Are Better Equipped After Defeat To WI

Mumbai: With a huge game coming up in Chennai against wounded tigers India, Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons is anticipating Team India to come at them with all their firepower.

However, Sammons also believes that the underdogs would be much better prepared after the huge defeat to mighty West Indies in their Super Eight match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The Caribbean outfit had posted the second highest total in the history of the T20 World Cup, 254/6, in their Super Eight match here on Monday.

Sammons is quite sure that India too will come hard at them in Chennai after being handed an 83-run defeat by South Africa.

"We know the way India is going to come out and it's going to be very similar to the way West Indies approached their innings. They're (India) not going to hold back," Sammons said after the match.

"There will be good learnings from that and how we deal with that, under pressure in the moment, how do we stay calm and just think on our feet and also just try and change things up a little bit, disrupt the rhythm of the batters," he added.

Acknowledging the mistakes made during the West Indies game, Sammons said his side, especially the bowling unit, was guilty of being "predictable".

"...we can be a little bit smarter in that regard. Chennai will be a bit bigger (ground) and it probably will be a little bit more at ease in that aspect there," he said.