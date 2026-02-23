PAK Vs ENG, ICC T20 WC 2026 Super 8: Pakistan Must Create History To Beat England In Crucial Match On Feb 24

Pakistan Cricket Team | X

Kandy, February 23: Pakistan Cricket Team will face England in a crucial game of the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (February 24). Pakistan will lock horns with England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. Pakistan has never been able to beat England in the T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan will have to script history to beat England to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. England has maintained a dominant and perfect record against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cups.

Pakistan and England have faced each other three times in the tournament and England has won all the three matches. England's most significant victory came in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final where they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets after which England won their second T20 World Cup title.

The two teams are scheduled to face each other again in the crucial Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

Head-To-Head Record

1. ICC T20 World Cup 2009 - England beat Pakistan by 48 runs at The Oval, London.

2. ICC T20 World Cup 2010 - England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets at Beausejour Stadium in St. Lucia

3. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - England beat Pakistan 5 wickets at MCG, Melbourne

Overall T20I Records

England is way ahead of Pakistan in the overall T20I winning tally. Both the teams have reportedly clashed for 31 times in T20 Internationals out of which England have won 21 games and Pakistan managed to win only 9 matches with one game ending without result.