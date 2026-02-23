'Mike Hesson's Plan B': Netizens REACT After Babar Azam Tries Off-Spin During Practice Session In Nets Ahead Of England Super 8 Clash | VIDEO

Babar Azam Tries Off-Spin During Practice Session In Nets Ahead Of England Super 8 Clash | X

Kandy, February 23: Pakistani star batter Babar Azam has been in the line of fire of the internet users once again after the batsman was spotted trying his hands at bowling in the nets ahead of the crucial Super 8 game on February 24. Pakistan will face England in their second game of the Super 8 phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Babar Azam is seen bowling off-spin in the nets session. The viral video shows Babar bowling right-arm off-spin with his batting pads on. The internet users are trolling the cricketer after the video went viral on social media.

Relevance

One of the users claimed that Babar Azam is trying make himself relevant for the remaining games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with his bowling as he has failed to impress with his batting in the tournament so far.

Plan B

An internet user shared the video and said, "Babar Azam The Plan B of Mike Hesson: Babar Azam has also started bowling off-spin to maintain his place in the team. After Making 91 Centuries in nets, he has Taken his first Fifer in the Nets."

Pakistan Super 8 Clash

Pakistan's first game in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand was called off due to heavy rains at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams received one point each. The no result has now made the other two games in the Super 8 very crucial for the teams to qualify for the semi-finals.

England Super 8 Match

England had a wonderful start to their Super 8 stage after they registered a massive victory against the co-host Sri Lanka. England beat Sri Lanka in a rain-affected game by 51 runs giving a boost to their net run rate. Net run rate could play vital role for the Super 8 teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.