Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf Credits Mohammad Amir For India's Loss To South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash | VIDEO

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf Credits Mohammad Amir For India's Loss To South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash | X

Ahmedabad, February 22: Former Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf has reacted to India's defeat against South Africa in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Yousaf trolled Indian team and credited former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir for India's loss.

Mohammad Yousuf took to his official social media account and trolled Indian Cricket Team by claiming that Mohammad Amir tormented the team on the field during his playing and now he is rattling them from the studio.

Mohammad Amir is regularly on television shows giving his opinions about the cricketers and teams. In his show, he claimed that Abhishek Sharma is only a slogger after which a massive controversy erupted and the former Indian players reacted to his opinion and slammed the Pakistani cricketer. He also claimed in the show that India will not even be able to reach the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He also said that South Africa is a better team than India and has the ability to beat them at any given day.

Taking the talk shows into account, Mohammad Yousuf took to his official social media account and said, "Oye @iamamirofficial, you menace! You tormented #India on the field, and now you’re rattling them from the studio. Let them breathe, they’re already under fire. South Africa, the finalists, have picked up right where they left off last #T20WorldCup. A formidable side! Top order stumbled, but the lower order delivered, and the bowling discipline was exceptional."

He also praised South Africa for their magnificent display of cricket in the crucial game against India, where they dominated in all the departments, including batting, bowling and fielding.

India lost the match against South Africa by 76 runs after the team got all out on 11 runs in only 18.5 overs while chasing a target of 188 runs. Indian team lost early wickets in the Powerplay and could not make a comeback in the match as the South African bowlers dominated the game with their tight bowling in the crucial stages of the match.