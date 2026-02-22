Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Defiant Ahead Of West Indies Clash: 'Result Won't Be Down To Conditions, We'll Give Top-Notch Performance'

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza | Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza presented a steely face on the eve of his team's Super Eights encounter against the West Indies just as his team's performances have been in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup so far through the group stage.

Raza was an epitome of determination stating his team's plans and explained they will not be influenced by the conditions when it comes to the final outcome.

"Regardless of how the result goes, I don't think it will be because we couldn't adjust to the conditions. I think that is not how Zimbabweans are thinking or that is not how we are thinking. We are having our warm-up now. We are going to have our next session. We observe. We watch a lot of cricket. Some of us have played here as well and the majority of us haven't. But it is not down to the fast outfield or the conditions or anything like that," he added.

The Sialkot-born Raza felt the conditions in Mumbai at the Wankhede were a lot pleasant than the ones they experienced in Sri Lanka.

"If anything, I think the weather is slightly more pleasant here. That is a positive. Instead of worrying about the smaller grounds, it is going to stay the same for both teams. What we are looking for is a top-notch performance from Zimbabwe and Inshallah that will help us to win the game," the skipper added.

He also opined that the experience of playing in India was definitely a bonus as far as some other players.

"Yes, you do have a fair point and I think playing in India certainly helps. But if a team or an individual hasn't had that experience, rather than counting or using that as an excuse, I personally think we can block that. It is the same soil, the weather, the breeze, the outfield, the players. If you just try and take all those things away from one game, which is tomorrow, and try and see if you can put your best foot forward after training well on the training surfaces, it doesn't guarantee you success but at least you are giving yourself the best chance to be successful," he added.

Raza spoke about the team's unity and cohesive nature being an enabling factor in their success.

"And that is what all of us are going to do today. Instead of worrying about the lack of experience in India, the outfield, the ground, the stadium or whatever, we are going to enjoy each other's company today. We are going to see all of us, if we can help one another, what were our notes in the training. We share our notes, the better the ball is and we put our best foot forward tomorrow."