Sportvot x FPJ: Babolat Padel Cup 2026 Gains Momentum In Mumbai

Babolat Padel Cup 2026 Gains Momentum In Mumbai |

The Babolat Padel Cup 2026 is currently being held from 19th to 22nd February 2026 in Dadar, Mumbai, bringing together some of the region’s emerging and competitive padel talents. The four-day tournamenthas witnessed intense rallies, strategic gameplay, and energetic performances, highlighting the rapid growth of padel in the city’s sporting circuit. With enthusiastic participation and a steady turnout of supporters, the event is steadily building momentum as one of Mumbai’s notable padel competitions. Fans who are unable to attend the matches in person can catch all the live action on the SportVot App, which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, ensuring seamless access to the tournament from anywhere.

On the court, the day featured a series of commanding and closely fought encounters. Tulsi/Pia opened proceedings with a dominant performance, defeating Prateek/Pashan in straight sets 2–0 (4-0, 4-0), displaying excellent coordination and control throughout the match. Aryan/Tanish continued their impressive form by overpowering Jaleesh/Aditya 2–0 (4-0, 4-1), maintaining pressure with consistent attacking play. Jaleesh/Aditya faced further challenges as Sidhanth/Nishant secured another straight-sets victory 2–0 (4-0, 4-0), showcasing sharp net play and strong defensive coverage.

In one of the key clashes of the day, Aryan/Tanish once again demonstrated their dominance, defeating Sidhanth/Nishant 2–0 (4-2, 4-1) in a competitive contest that featured long rallies and tactical exchanges. Vihaan/Vicky also delivered a confident performance, beating Shagun/Rasha 2–0 (4-0, 4-1) with consistent shot placement and teamwork.

Also Watch:

The most gripping encounter came between Akhil/Abhin and Vihaan/Vicky, where momentum shifted across sets. After dropping the opening set 2-4, Akhil/Abhin bounced back strongly to take the next two sets 4-0, 4-0, finishing 1–1 on sets overall to seal a hard-earned victory in a thrilling battle.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69956d3a24aa9a0001ae2002