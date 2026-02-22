IND Vs SA ICC T20 WC26: Fans Storm Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad For India's 1st Super 8 Stage Match | VIDEO

Fans Storm Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad | X

Ahmedabad, February 22: Indian Cricket Team fans have turned out in large numbers to witness the high-voltage India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Sunday. A video making rounds on social media shows the fans storming the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Indian jerseys to watch the Indian team play their first game in the Super 8 stage.

ICC T20 Word Cup 2024 Finals

India and South Africa will lock horns today after their loss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals. India beat South Africa by 7 runs in a close contest at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The victory secured India's second T20 World Cup title.

India won the toss and elected to bat first and managed to post a target of 176/7 which is the highest total in a T20 World Cup final ever. South Africa started the chase strongly, riding on half-century from Heinrich Klaasen, however, they restricted to 169/8 as Indian death-bowling dominated the game.

As the two teams meet again, excitement is very high among fans. Many supporters will hope India can deliver another strong performance like before while South Africa will try hard to get a different result this time. The match is expected to be close, competitive and full of action.

India And South Africa Sqauds

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy