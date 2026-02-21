 'Main Abhishek Ki Jagah Khilau?': Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off Sanju Samson's Return Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 W26 Clash | VIDEO
India captain Suryakumar Yadav ruled out any suggestions of dropping either Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma for Sanju Samson ahead of the IND vs SA T20 WC26 match. Samson had an extended training session in the nets prompting calls for him to return to the XI amid Abhishek and Tilak's struggles. However, Yadav laughed off those rumours in his pre-match press conference.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav have laughed off suggestions of Sanju Samson making a return to the India XI for the IND vs SA clash in Ahmedabad. When quizzed about a change in the combination given Abhishek and Tilak's middling returns, the Indian captain laughed it off in his pre-match press conference.

"Matlab Abhishek ki jagah khilau? (Should I play him instead of Abhishek?)", "matlab Tilak ki jagah khilau? (You mean in place of Tilak?)."

"It's going well in power play. We're making 50-40 runs. That's normal cricket. Now we've played so well in bilateral. It happens – we have expectations, we also have expectations from ourselves. Expectation to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different here," Suryakumar added.

