'Main Abhishek Ki Jagah Khilau?': Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off Sanju Samson's Return Ahead Of IND VS SA T20 W26 Clash | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav have laughed off suggestions of Sanju Samson making a return to the India XI for the IND vs SA clash in Ahmedabad. When quizzed about a change in the combination given Abhishek and Tilak's middling returns, the Indian captain laughed it off in his pre-match press conference.
"Matlab Abhishek ki jagah khilau? (Should I play him instead of Abhishek?)", "matlab Tilak ki jagah khilau? (You mean in place of Tilak?)."
"It's going well in power play. We're making 50-40 runs. That's normal cricket. Now we've played so well in bilateral. It happens – we have expectations, we also have expectations from ourselves. Expectation to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different here," Suryakumar added.
