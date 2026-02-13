 Zimbabwe Blow: Brendan Taylor Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup After Injury Against Oman, Captain Sikandar Raza Confirms
Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after sustaining an injury during the group match against Oman. The 40-year-old retired hurt after scoring 31. Captain Sikandar Raza confirmed his exit at the toss before the Australia clash.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor | X @np_nationpress

Colombo, Feb 13: In a massive blow to Zimbabwe, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to the injury he sustained in a group match earlier this week.

The 40-year-old Taylor had limped off the ground after retiring hurt in the match against Oman, which they had won by eight wickets here on February 9. The exact nature of his injury is not yet clear.

"Brendan Taylor picked up an injury and he's been ruled out of the competition," captain Sikandar Raza said at the toss before Zimbabwe's match against Australia here on Friday.

Taylor was struggling while running between the wickets and was promptly taken off (retired hurt) after making 31 off 30 balls during Zimbabwe's run chase against Oman.

Raza had later said that he did not want to aggravate the problem considering Taylor's importance to the team.

Taylor has played 36 Tests, 207 ODIs and 59 T20Is since making his Zimbabwe debut in 2004. He was retired hurt in his previous T20 innings last month as well. This is the third time he retired hurt in his last five T20 innings.

Pacer Richard Ngarava also sat out of Friday's Australia match as a precautionary measure.

"Richard Ngarava is more of a precautionary measure. His first scan and second scan has come back pretty positive. So he misses out today as well," Raza said at the toss.

