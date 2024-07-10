ZIM vs IND, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill-Led Team India Win Toss & Opt To Bat First; Samson, Jaiswal & Dube Returns

Shubman Gill-led Team India won the toss and opted to bat first against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 10.

Preview:

India and Zimbabwe are taking on each in the third T20I of the ongoing series in Harare. The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the Men in Blue bounced with a win in the 2nd T20i after they were thrashed by Zimbabwe in the opening match of the series.

Abhishek Sharma (100), Ruturaj Gaikwad (77*), Rinku Singh (48), Ravi Bishnoi (3/15) and Mukesh Kumar (3/37) played crucial roles in helping the Men in Blue to make a comeback in the series in the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

🆙 Next 3rd T20I #ZIMvIND 🙌#TeamIndia looking to make it 2-1 in the series 👌 pic.twitter.com/6z5ZDtG7ym — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2024

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were up to the mark in the second T20I as they failed to deliver with the bat and bowl.

In the third T20I, India and Zimbabwe will look to put on a good fight as the young Men in Blue will aim take a lead in the series while the hosts will eye to bounce back from the defeat from previous match.