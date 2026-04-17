'Zero Tolerance Is Only Mantra': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Slams BCCI After RR Manager Escapes With Only ₹1 Lakh Fine For Using Phone In Team Dugout

IPL founder Lalit Modi has lashed out BCCI for their leniency in punishing Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder. Bhinder was caught in controversy after using a phone in the team dugout in the presence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After an anti-corruption investigation, Bhinder escaped with a ₹1 Lakh fine and a warning.

"Why fine only. Should be banned - zero tolerance is the only mantra. This shows bcci and ipl governing council not ready to be zero tolerance administration. They are always protecting someone or something. Shut him down guys. Only way to get a message to one and all," Lalit Modi posted on X.

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Bhinder was caught on camera using a mobile phone during RR's match against RCB, in the presence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While he was cleared from any corruption charge, he was reprimanded for breaking PMOA protocols.

As per the PMOA protocol, mobile phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team. While as manager Bhinder is allowed access to a phone, the use of it is barred in the dugout.

Bhinder battling health issues

As per PTI, Bhinder has been battling health issues and has difficulty in walking long distance and climbing the stairs. He was issued a show cause notice and responded within the deadline. IPL's ACU found Bhinder guilty after not being satisfied with his response. Hence, the fine was issued with a stern warning.