IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Manager Fined ₹1 Lakh For Using Phone In Team Dugout

Rajasthan Royals' long-time team manager Romi Bhinder has courted controversy after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | X @Cricsam01

Rajasthan Royals manager Ravinder Bhinder, aka Romi Bhinder, has been handed a ₹1 Lakh fine for breaching protocols. Bhinder was caught on camera using a mobile phone during RR's match against RCB, in the presence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While he was cleared from any corruption charge, he was reprimanded for breaking PMOA protocols.

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Rajasthan Royals Team Manager, Ravinder Singh Bhinder, has been fined INR 1 Lakh for breaching the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols during Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on April 10, 2026.The breach relates to the use of a mobile phone in the team dugout, which is in contravention of Article 4.1.1 of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols.

Acknowledging the lapse, Mr. Bhinder admitted to the offence and offered an unconditional apology. As this was his first breach under the prescribed protocols, a fine of INR 1 Lakh has been imposed in accordance with Article 7.42(a) of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols. He has also been warned to exercise greater care in the future and to adhere strictly to the established guidelines.