Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex-Wife Dhanashree & Shresta Iyer’s Dance Reel Goes Viral; Netizens Ask Shreyas Iyer To Focus On ODI WC 2027 | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 11: Indian spinner and Punjab Kings bowler Yuzvendra Chahal shared a dance reel with Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta which quickly went viral on social media. The viral video shows Dhanashree and Shresta dancing on famous Haryanvi song "Sheesha" and the video is being widely shared on social media.

Nostalgia

However, many internet users turned nostalgic, recalling how Dhanashree used to make reels with Shreyas Iyer when she was with Yuzvendra Chahal. Some also jokingly asked Shreyas to stay focused on the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet Reacts

A user shared the video on social media and said, "Dhanashree Verma made a reel with Shreyas Iyer's sister. When Dhanashree was with Yuzvendra Chahal, she used to make reel with Shreyas Iyer. So, she knows Shreyas and his family from that time probably. Stay safe and focused Shreyas Iyer. ODI WC is just around the corner."

Old Connection With the Iyer Family

Dhanashree is not new to the Iyer family. In the past, when she was with Yuzvendra Chahal, she had also made reels with Shreyas Iyer. Because of this, it is likely that she already knows Shreyas and his family from that time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shresta Iyer Reels

Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta is a famous on Instagram as she makes and shared videos and reels on the social media platform. Earlier, she was also in the headlines for making a controversial reels after the PBKS vs KKR match was called off due to wet outfield after heavy rain. She had to pull down the video after facing ire from the KKR fans.