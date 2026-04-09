KKR-PBKS Banter: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Takes Down Controversial VIDEO After Online Threats

Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta To Take Down Controversial VIDEO After Online Threats | X

Mumbai, April 9: Punjab Kings (PBKS) star and captain Shreyas Iyer's sister landed in a controversy after a video was shared on her social media account targeting Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shresta Iyer shared a video taking a dig at KKR after the KKR vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match ended in a washout due to wet outfield at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, she said that she will take down the video after online threats.

Controversial Video

Shresta Iyer received online flak from KKR fans after she shared the video on social media. In the video, she had said, "Sade Punjabiyan da dil na wadda hunda hai… lo, ditta ek point," after one point was shared each by both the teams as the match was abandoned.

While many cricketing fans saw it as a fun banter, several KKR fans got offended and started trolling her as they did not take it well and crticised her online.

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Issues Statement

Shresta later issued a statement online and said that she has decided to take down the video. She said in her statement that the video was meant as light-hearted banter but was misunderstood by some people. She also said that she received negative comments and even some threat messages, which she did not expect.

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'Did Not Intend To Hurt Anyone'

She made it clear that she did not want to harm anyone. She also said that she is not removing the video because she did something wrong, but because she respects her brother and his team. She also added that she does not want her social media space to become negative.

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Shresta Iyer's Full Statement

I’ve decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way.

However, it’s been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threat messages over it. That’s something I didn’t expect, especially for something that was never intended to harm anyone.

I’m not removing the video because I believe I did something wrong, but because I respect my brother and his team, and I don’t want this space to turn into one filled with negativity.

Let’s try to be a little kinder and more understanding with each other