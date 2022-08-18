Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses divorce rumours after wife Dhanashree changes surname

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday rubbished divorce rumours after wife Dhanashree changed her surname on social media.

The spinner took to social media to request fans to not believe in rumours regarding their relationship.



Earlier, reports suggested that all is not good between Chahal and Dhanashree after the couple shared cryptic posts on social media.

The tweaker sent fans into a frenzy with an Instagram post which said, "New Life Loading….'

Dhanashree too had posted a cryptic post on social media recently.

To add to that, the choreographer even changed her surname on social media by dropping 'Chahal', which now reads 'Dhanashree Verma'.

Meanwhile, Chahal will be in action for India at the Asia Cup 2022, where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.